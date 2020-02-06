Calif. Judge Fights To Keep Job After Sex Harassment Finding

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Citing his spotless record and willingness to get counseling, a California appellate justice has urged the state’s Commission on Judicial Performance to allow him to keep his job after a disciplinary panel found he exhibited a pattern of inappropriate behavior toward women. In a 111-page opening brief sent to the CJP Wednesday, Justice Jeffrey Johnson’s lawyers said they reached out to the commission’s attorneys to accept discipline long before the formal proceedings in front of a CJP panel of special masters that found he had a history of sexually harassing women. Justice Johnson has largely denied the allegations, but fully cooperated...

