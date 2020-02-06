Wilson, Ropes Steer $1.9B PE Takeover Of Cybersecurity Co.

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 11:00 AM EST) -- Private equity firms Advent International and Crosspoint Capital Partners have agreed to buy publicly traded cybersecurity firm Forescout Technologies for roughly $1.9 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction guided by Wilson Sonsini and Ropes & Gray. The deal sees Advent buying Forescout Technologies Inc. for $33 per share in cash, with Crosspoint Capital joining the deal as a co-investor and adviser, according to a statement. Based in San Jose, California, Forescout provides software that helps organizations monitor the devices connected to their network. Upon the deal’s completion, current Forescout CEO and President Michael DeCesare will continue to lead the...

