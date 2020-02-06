Photo Of $120K Banana Art Leads To Copyright Fight

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 2:29 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn photographer has filed a copyright lawsuit over an image he snapped of last year's most-discussed art installation: a banana duct-taped to a wall at Art Basel Miami that sold for $120,000. A court document featured the copyrighted image of the famous taped banana. Represented by an attorney who has been dubbed a copyright troll by some judges, John Taggart says his photo of the infamous art exhibit appeared without permission on ClickOrlando.com, the website for Orlando's CBS affiliate. "Taggart photographed the banana from Art Basel," he wrote Wednesday in a bare-bones complaint filed in Texas federal court against ClickOrlando.com owner Graham Media...

