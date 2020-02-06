Huawei Hits Verizon With A One-Two Punch Of Tech IP Suits

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei brought two suits against U.S.-based competitor Verizon, alleging Wednesday in Texas federal court that Verizon continues to infringe a dozen patents Huawei holds despite months of negotiations over the issue. Huawei filed separate suits in the Eastern District and Western District of Texas, focusing on different patents but laying out a similar story. "Because Verizon has not accepted Huawei's numerous flexible approaches during the year-long negotiations, Huawei is compelled to now enforce its patent rights through this lawsuit," Huawei said in the Western Texas suit. The Chinese company said it first contacted Verizon in February last year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS