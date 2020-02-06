SailGP Lands $200M Valuation With Endeavor Investment

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 1:07 PM EST) -- Global entertainment and sports company Endeavor took a minority stake in SailGP that values the sport sailing company at $200 million, the companies said Thursday. The investment comes as SailGP prepares to enter its second season of competitive sailing at the end of the month in Sydney, Australia. SailGP, which is headquartered in the U.K., said that the investment will allow the company to tap into Endeavor’s network of expertise in areas like content production, media rights distribution, creative services, licensing, sponsorships and consumer marketing. “Endeavor’s partnership with SailGP represents a pivotal moment in our young and developing history,” SailGP CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS