Nestle Can't Get FLSA 'Donning And Doffing' Suit Tossed

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge refused to throw out a suit accusing Nestle of stiffing workers on pay for time spent changing in and out of sanitary clothing and safety equipment, but she wouldn't certify it as a collective action either. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Gaughan found that Arnetta Duncan-Watts adequately alleged that the "donning and doffing" was essential to her job in the Fair Labor Standards Act suit lodged against Nestle USA Inc. and Nestle Prepared Foods Co. in June. "Further discovery may or may not establish that donning and doffing was truly integral and...

