More Biotech Firms Going Public Through Blank-Check IPOs

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- More biotechnology firms, a sector not typically associated with the blank-check segment of the initial public offerings market, are turning toward this alternative path to going public following several recent offerings, a capital markets lawyer told dealmakers at a conference Thursday. Loeb & Loeb LLP partner Mitch Nussbaum noted that three biotechnology-focused blank check companies have completed IPOs since late 2018, compared with none before then. That lineup includes Health Systems Sciences Acquisitions Corp., a Loeb & Loeb-advised company that raised $100 million last May. Health Sciences has since used IPO funds to acquire and take public Immunovant Sciences Ltd., a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS