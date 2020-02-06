Pai Aims To Give Satellite Cos. $9.7B For C-Band Transition

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 1:16 PM EST) -- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai unveiled much-anticipated details of his C-Band reorganization plan on Thursday, saying he aims to offer incumbent satellite companies up to $9.7 billion to clear the spectrum quickly and to bring the cleared spectrum to auction in December. Speaking at the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation in Washington, D.C., Pai said he will ask his fellow commissioners to vote Feb. 28 on a plan to repurpose the lower 280 MHz of the 500 MHz satellite band for 5G, leaving the upper portion of the band to accommodate existing satellite traffic. The details flesh out what Pai called “one...

