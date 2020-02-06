Ex-Mafioso And His Mom Arrested After Restaurant Failures

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- A former Mafia member turned government witness and his mother were arrested Wednesday in Arizona on wire fraud and money laundering charges related to their operation of now-shuttered restaurants for country music stars Rascall Flatts and Toby Keith, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The arrests of Frank Capri, 52, of Scottsdale, and his mother Debbie Corvo, 68, followed a federal grand jury’s 16-count indictment on Jan. 28 that charged them and an unnamed person with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Arizona announced. The charges stem from the failed operation of...

