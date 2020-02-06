3rd Circ. Backs Philly Ban On Asking For Salary History

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 12:07 PM EST) -- Philadelphia employers are barred from asking job applicants how much they're paid, after the Third Circuit lifted an injunction Thursday that had frozen a measure aimed at closing pay gaps by banning questions about salary history. A Third Circuit panel allowed Philadelphia's salary history ban, rejecting a constitutional challenge by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. A three-judge panel in a precedential order reversed an April 2018 district court decision blocking the "inquiry" provision of the city's equal pay reform from taking effect, handing a loss to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. And the panel affirmed the district...

