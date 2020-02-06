Pay-For-Delay Ban Risks 'Endless Litigation,' 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Two trade groups and a public interest law firm on Thursday urged the Ninth Circuit to block a California state law prohibiting pay-for-delay deals between branded and generic-drug makers, saying the law could lead to never-ending litigation. In an amicus brief, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Washington Legal Foundation voiced support for the Association for Accessible Medicines’ bid to overturn a district judge's decision keeping the law in place. The brief said the law — A.B. 824 — was “a recipe for protracted and costly patent litigation,” and that settling patent suits saves all...

