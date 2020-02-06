WTO Appeals Panel Faults US Duties On Canadian Paper

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 12:56 PM EST) -- The World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body ruled Thursday that U.S. countervailing duties on Canadian specialty paper violated global trade rules. Just like the initial panel before it, the Appellate Body faulted the U.S. Department of Commerce for too liberally calculating its duties using “adverse facts available,” a methodology used when respondent companies are not complying with a duty probe. The U.S. revoked the Canadian paper duties soon after the initial ruling, but nevertheless filed an appeal over the panel’s rebuke of Commerce’s use of a survey question that requires companies on the receiving end of subsidy allegations to disclose “other forms of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS