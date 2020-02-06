Fed. Circ. Says Implicit License Clears AT&T In Network IP Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a patent holding company's lawsuit against AT&T and Ciena, ruling that a fiber-optic network patent was "implicitly" covered by a license the patent holder gave Ciena and its customers to settle an earlier patent dispute. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a Texas federal judge's decision to toss Cheetah Omni LLC's lawsuit claiming that AT&T's fiber-optic systems infringed its patent. Ciena, which makes certain parts that are used in the systems, had intervened after the suit was filed. The judge ruled in 2018 that Cheetah was barred from asserting the patent...

