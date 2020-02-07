Truckers Win $1.9M In FLSA Suit Over Sleeping Time

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- An Arkansas federal judge ordered PAM Transport Inc. to pay $1.9 million to a class of drivers who accused the trucking company of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay them for time spent in sleeper berths during long shifts. U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks said Thursday that PAM Transport must pay a class that covers at least 10,000 truck drivers $1.9 million after a January summary judgment order found the company stiffed its drivers by deducting more than eight hours of sleeping time per 24 hour period. Earlier this year, the court sided with the drivers on...

