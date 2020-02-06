Former USOPC Exec Says He Was Fired For Reporting Abuse

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's former vice president of sports medicine is suing the organization, saying he was wrongfully fired last year in retaliation for reporting on the USOPC's lack of response to sexual abuse and other failures to keep up medical standards. Bill Moreau told a Colorado state court Wednesday that despite his attempts to reform from within the USOPC's approach to sexual abuse and the mental health of its athletes, the organization's leadership rejected his ideas, then unceremoniously fired him in May. "Dr. Moreau courageously pressed the USOC to meet its obligations to protect athletes and follow the...

