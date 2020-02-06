Surgeons Must Face Suit Over Clamp Left Inside Patient

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- An Ohio appeals court has reinstated a suit accusing surgeons of failing to remove a metal clamp used on a patient during surgery, saying the statute of limitations didn’t begin running until the foreign object was removed and positively identified. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals’ Ninth District on Wednesday unanimously overturned a summary judgment ruling in favor of Akron General Medical Center and Drs. John Pedersen and Michael Parker in a suit accusing the two surgeons of negligently leaving a vascular clamp inside patient Adam Peters during a preparatory surgery prior to a knee replacement. The suit filed...

