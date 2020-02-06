PharMerica Can't Ditch FCA Suit Over Altered Prescriptions

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- PharMerica Corp. must face False Claims Act allegations it defrauded Medicare and Medicaid by billing for prescriptions with illegally altered dosages and that it retaliated against a whistleblowing former executive by coordinating a campaign to discredit her, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe on Wednesday denied Kentucky-based PharMerica’s attempt to dismiss allegations it submitted false claims for government reimbursements for noncontrolled substances, controlled substances and brand-name drugs that were substituted for generics. PharMerica, the second-largest nursing home pharmacy in the U.S., argued that there’s no federal law governing the prescribing of noncontrolled drugs and that changing...

