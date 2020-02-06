Takeda Beats Rivals' Challenge To Diabetes Drug Patent

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. defeated a bid by two generic-drug makers to invalidate a patent for its brand-name Type II diabetes treatments when a New Jersey federal judge said there was no proof the formula was too obvious to warrant protections. The invalidity argument lodged by Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Indoco Remedies Ltd. was riddled with “major gaps, missing connections or steps with inadequate support,” U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler found in a 59-page ruling that rehashed expert testimony from a two-day bench trial in November. The invalidity defense arose from Takeda’s infringement suit after the generics made regulatory filings in preparation to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS