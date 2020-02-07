Ogletree Picks Up Burke Williams PAGA Pros In SoCal

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- Ogletree Deakins announced Thursday that it has bolstered its California team with the addition of two Burke Williams & Sorensen LLP attorneys who know their way around the state’s complicated Private Attorney General Act. Paloma Peracchio and Mitchell Wrosch started as shareholders at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles and Orange County, respectively. Wrosch said they’ll continue to litigate wage-and-hour and PAGA cases in addition to handling discrimination and retaliation matters, among other things. “Ogletree is such a well-known and highly regarded employment firm, and for us it was just a really great place...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS