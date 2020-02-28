4 Key Insurance Appeals To Watch In March

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 3:07 PM EST) -- State and federal appeals courts have several intriguing insurance cases on their dockets in March, with the Florida Supreme Court set to mull whether insurers can directly sue their policyholders' defense counsel and Massachusetts' high court poised to weigh the scope of a common exclusion for abuse claims. Here, Law360 breaks down four key appeals insurance lawyers will be watching. Arch Insurance Co. v. Kubicki Draper LLP In a case with major implications for defense attorneys practicing in Florida, the Sunshine State's high court will hear arguments March 4 in Arch Insurance Co. v. Kubicki Draper LLP, which concerns whether insurers can...

