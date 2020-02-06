5th Circ. Nixes 'Glaringly Dishonest' Ex-Prosecutor's Bias Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit appeals panel on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling against a former Mississippi prosecutor who claimed she was fired due to race and gender discrimination, while her boss said he let her go for writing bad checks and using office letterhead to stave off a creditor. The three-judge panel backed the Mississippi district court's decision to grant a quick win to Robert Smith, the Hinds County district attorney who was sued for civil rights violations and other claims after dismissing assistant district attorney Gale Walker, who is a black woman. The panel said in an unpublished opinion that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS