Welbilt Investors' 'Hindsight' Suit Is Dismissed, For Now

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday ended allegations that foodservice equipment company Welbilt Inc. and some of its executives intentionally filed faulty reports to regulators, but gave the company's investors the chance to amend their proposed securities class action. U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. issued a Thursday order granting the company’s motion to dismiss the shareholder’s lawsuit, siding with the company in ruling that the investors failed to show that the company had intentionally deceived its investors. In his decision, Judge Moody said the amended complaint in the action was dismissed without prejudice and gave the investors the chance to...

