11th Circ. Cites Sessions Policy To Deny Abuse Victim Asylum

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday denied a Honduran domestic abuse survivor's asylum request, citing former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' policy of limiting asylum eligibility for victims of private actors, such as spouses. The appeals court denied Mayra Martinez Casco's request to review a Board of Immigration Appeals order decision that affirmed an immigration judge's denial of her bid for asylum because married women who are unable to leave an abusive relationship are no longer considered part of a qualifying group under the Immigration and Nationality Act after Sessions' 2018 policy shift. Martinez Casco had argued that the Board of Immigration...

