JLL Arranges Financing Totaling $142.6M For Philly High-Rise

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. has arranged a total of $142.6 million in financing for a $257 million, two-phase high-rise complex in central Philadelphia, it said Thursday. JLL said it worked on behalf of Radnor Property Group to help arrange financing for both phases of construction for The Hamilton in Center City, Philadelphia. The $82 million first phase of the project was completed in 2019 and includes a 10-story building with 279 units and a 143-space parking garage, both companies said. The $175 million second phase is scheduled to be completed in 2021 and will include a 16-story building with 297 units...

