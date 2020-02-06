CSX Train Derailment Case Won't Get Back On Track

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday refused to revive a suit by residents of Hyndman who alleged psychological trauma after they were temporarily forced out of their homes following a 2017 derailment of a CSX Transportation Inc. train, saying they can’t recover on damage that didn’t manifest physically. U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson told the residents that despite their arguments that a 2018 Pennsylvania Supreme Court case gives them precedent to pursue their claims, that decision is more narrow and does not affect the case, which he dismissed in December. In January, a proposed class of residents urged the judge to revive the case, arguing that...

