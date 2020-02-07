CIT Backs Lofty Duties On Uncooperative Indian Steelmaker

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade backed the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to give a lofty countervailing duty rate to an Indian steel manufacturer that did not comply with the government's investigation, while at the same time ordering the agency to rethink how the rate was calculated. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon sided Thursday with Commerce's decision to hit Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. with an "adverse facts available" countervailing duty rate — used to set higher duties on noncooperative respondents — but said that the department should reconsider its analysis of the individual subsidy programs that led to a 588.43%...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS