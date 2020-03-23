High Court Allows Review Of Decade-Old Deportation Cases

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court gave two deported men a shot to return to the U.S. after the justices said Monday that federal courts have the authority to review their challenges. In a 7-2 ruling, the high court held the Fifth Circuit can review claims from Colombian citizen Pedro Pablo Guerrero-Lasprilla and Dominican citizen Ruben Ovalles that the immigration court had wrongly denied their requests to belatedly reopen their cases, even though they both have criminal histories. Foreign citizens with certain criminal convictions are barred from appealing factual issues behind an immigration judge’s decision under the so-called criminal alien bar, which limits...

