Aisin Seiki Reaches Deal In Auto Parts Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Aisin Seiki will dip out of direct purchasers' claims that it had a hand in rigging the price of valve timing control devices after a Michigan federal judge granted initial approval Friday to an $850,000 settlement. U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani gave the settlement the preliminary green light, a day after the class of direct purchasers asked for her blessing, telling her the settlement was the result of "good-faith negotiations, after factual investigation and legal analysis by experienced counsel." The direct purchasers have already received the OK on a trio of settlements with other auto parts manufacturers that they have...

