2 Tribes To Intervene In Okla. Gambling Pact Renewal Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:38 PM EST) -- A federal judge has granted two tribes' bids to intervene in a suit accusing Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt of stirring up public uncertainty over the expiration of gaming compacts with over 30 tribes as he seeks to gain a higher percentage of casino revenue-sharing for the state. U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti of the Western District of Oklahoma in a one-page order Thursday allowed the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation to join the lawsuit filed just before the new year by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations that claims the tribal-state compacts were set to automatically renew...

