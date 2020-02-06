DC Circ. Won't Rethink Ruling On Net Neutrality Rollback

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 11:40 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday declined to reconsider its ruling last year finding that precedent bound it to uphold the Federal Communications Commission’s rollback of net neutrality regulations, shooting down petitions from advocates of the protections who argued the court was wrong. In October, the appellate court upheld almost all of the FCC’s orders striking a series of Obama-era regulations banning the blocking, throttling and paid prioritization of internet content. In its decision, the court said it was bound by the Supreme Court’s previous findings that the Chevron doctrine, which dictates when court’s should defer to an agency’s decisions, ruled the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS