Qatari Side Deal Generated Biz For Barclays, Banker Says

Law360, London (February 7, 2020, 9:10 PM GMT) -- The £322 million ($415 million) Barclays paid Qatar covered legitimate side deals that generated valuable business, far from the sham to guarantee funding during the financial crisis that prosecutors have claimed, counsel for a former Barclays executive charged with fraud said in court on Friday. Counsel for Roger Jenkins, one of three former Barclays bankers on trial, told London's Central Criminal Court the advisory service agreements, or ASAs, that the Serious Fraud Office claims were devised to disguise the higher commission Qatar demanded over other investors were genuine. In exchange, Qatar made Barclays a preferred business partner, said John Kelsey-Fry QC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS