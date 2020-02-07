Washington Wants Out Of Tribal Hunting Rights Treaty Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- The state of Washington has urged a federal judge to ditch the Snoqualmie Tribe’s suit seeking to affirm that it signed a treaty covering tribes’ hunting and fishing rights. The state asserted Thursday that the court should apply to this case a previous Ninth Circuit ruling that the modern-day federally recognized Snoqualmie Tribe is a different organization than the tribe that signed and claimed rights under the 1855 Point Elliott Treaty. And unless other tribes who are party to the treaty and may be affected by any rulings join in, the court should toss the suit, Washington said. “In the absence...

