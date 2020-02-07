CBD Maker Says FDCA Nixes Consumers' Illegal Products Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- A CBD seller has urged a California federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing it of hawking products that aren't compliant with U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines, arguing that the consumers are trying to co-opt the federal government's enforcement power. CV Sciences Inc. said in Thursday's motion to dismiss that the proposed class action filed by consumers in Arizona and California is preempted because the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act does not allow private enforcement. All enforcement proceedings for violations of the FDCA should be in the name of the U.S., the company said. "Plaintiffs' claims are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS