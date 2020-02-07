Ill. Hospital Network To Pay $850K To End Workers' OT Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- A Chicago-area hospital network has agreed to pay $850,000 to end a certified collective action in Illinois federal court alleging it failed to pay overtime to employees who worked more than 40 hours a week taking calls from patients. The deal was reached in December after mediation and continued negotiation, with pertinent payroll data already exchanged between the class members and NorthShore University HealthSystem, according to a motion seeking preliminary approval of the settlement. In addition to providing compensation for unpaid time for as many as 910 potential opt-in plaintiffs, class counsel also asked the court Thursday to sign off on...

