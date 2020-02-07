Olympic Committee Insurer Aims To Salvage Coverage Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- An insurer hoping to avoid defending the U.S. Olympic Committee against allegations of widespread sexual abuse pushed back against a magistrate judge's recommendation to toss its case, arguing the coverage dispute belongs in Colorado federal court because the USOC is effectively a resident of the state. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. said in a Thursday filing that the judge's recommendation ignored a "myriad of undisputed facts" showing the USOC is intertwined with the city of Colorado Springs and improperly concluded that jurisdictional rules don't apply to the federally chartered organization. "While the USOC's ultimate goal is the development of national amateur athletes,...

