Texas Justices Say Appeals Courts Can Ask For More Briefing

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday told a lower appellate court it does have authority to order supplemental briefing in a dispute over church assets, reversing that court’s ruling that its hands were tied because of an insufficient brief. The state’s high court declined to hear oral arguments in the dispute brought by some members of St. John Missionary Baptist Church against the chairman of its trustee board, Merle Flakes, and other members, trying to halt the sale of church assets. Flakes had gotten the case dismissed by arguing both that the purported members bringing the suit didn’t have standing to...

