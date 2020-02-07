Union Says Court Correctly Forced Paper To Rehire Workers

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- The union representing delivery drivers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has told the Third Circuit that the paper's publisher never explicitly repudiated the arbitration requirements of an expired contract, so a federal judge was right to make the paper rehire laid-off employees until a dispute could be arbitrated. The Newspaper, Newsprint, Magazine and Film Delivery Drivers, Helpers and Handlers, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 211 said on Thursday that, although its collective bargaining agreement with the Post-Gazette expired in 2017, both sides continued to abide by most of its terms and the publisher never specifically disavowed the contract. Therefore, the union said,...

