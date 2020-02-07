Taxation With Representation: Cleary, Ropes, Wilson, Sullivan

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Worldline expands its payment business buying Ingenico for $8.6 billion, cybersecurity firm Forescout Technologies sells for $1.9 billion, and information technology company SAIC buys a Unisys unit for $1.2 billion. Worldline’s $8.6B Ingenico Buy Worldline unveiled plans Monday to buy fellow payments company Ingenico in a deal worth €7.8 billion ($8.6 billion) with the help of Cleary Gottlieb, Latham & Watkins and Bredin Prat, marking the latest big-ticket merger in the space. The Cleary Gottlieb mergers and acquisitions team representing Worldline includes partner Anne-Sophie Coustel and associate Cécile Mariotti advising on tax matters. The cash-and-stock...

