Insurer Says No Duty To NuWave For Countertop Oven Suits

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- An Ohio insurance company has told an Illinois state court that it owes no duty to defend NuWave against consumer allegations its countertop oven models are defective, saying NuWave knew of the product's problems but still advertised the product as durable. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. says that under the general liability insurance policy at issue, it agreed to pay damages arising from "bodily injury," "property damage" or "personal and advertising injury." But two federal class actions against NuWave fall under exceptions, the insurer said in a complaint filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court. NuWave is facing two class action...

