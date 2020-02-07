Regulators See High-Tech Agriculture As Fertile Ground

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- As rural America gets better connectivity, internet applications are allowing farmers and ranchers to tend crops and livestock with unprecedented precision. Thanks to early successes, regulators are toying with ways they can help build upon this promising development. Cows at a Nebraska feedlot sport "Fitbit"-like tags that help handlers identify potential health needs. (Brendan Carr, Twitter) Experts say that web applications save U.S. farmers both time and money in raising crops and livestock. To that end, regulators are pursuing avenues to help fund and build out the necessary web infrastructure to help farmers take advantage. "Expanding high-speed internet access across America's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS