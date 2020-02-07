Gupta Wessler Snags Outten Vet To Launch Civil Rights Group

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Gupta Wessler PLLC, a plaintiffs-side boutique that focuses heavily on appellate litigation, has lured a heavyweight from Outten & Golden PC to head a new civil rights and class action practice that will be aimed at litigating cutting-edge issues involving the tech industry. Peter Romer-Friedman joins Gupta Wessler as a principal after about four years at Outten & Golden, where he handled numerous cases that dealt with the intersection of civil rights laws and technology as well as other forms of discrimination against veterans, LGBTQ individuals and other members of protected groups. That background will be an invaluable asset for Gupta...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS