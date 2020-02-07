Air Force Found To Have Wasted $18M On Drone Sensor

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Air Force wasted $17.7 million in misappropriated funds developing a weather sensor for a drone that wouldn't have been able to stop the accidents it sought to prevent, according to a government watchdog report released Friday. The U.S. Department of Defense's Office of Inspector General said in its report that if the Air Force had followed proper project acquisition procedures for its MQ-9 Reaper drone, it would have discovered that the weather feature it financed with operational funds was unnecessary. "Had the Air Force [Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations] followed appropriate acquisition processes, it could have used...

