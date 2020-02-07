Choice Hotels Off Hook For Housekeeper’s OT Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- A hotel housekeeper can’t sue Choice Hotels for allegedly denying her overtime pay or get class certification, but she can pursue her individual claims against the franchise owner of the Philadelphia-area Clarion Hotel where she worked, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday. Gina DiFlavis hadn’t shown that Choice Hotels International Inc., the owner of the Clarion Hotel brand, was her joint employer alongside Rama Construction Co. Inc., the hotel’s owner-operator and a franchisee of Choice Hotels; nor had she shown that any other housekeeping staff had similar situations to her alleged unpaid overtime hours, said U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter....

