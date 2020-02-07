Optum Upends Coventry's $614M PBM Services Contract

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office has said the U.S. Department of Labor should solicit new proposals for its pharmacy benefit management services, finding the agency shouldn't have awarded a $613.7 million contract to a Coventry Health Care Inc. subsidiary. In a Jan. 29 decision released Thursday, the GAO sustained a protest from Optum Workers' Compensation Services of Florida over the contract the DOL gave to Coventry Health Care Workers' Compensation Inc. for pharmacy benefit management services. Optum had contended that the DOL erred by saying its request for proposals, or RFP, required full-scale clinical drug utilization review, or DUR, services, crediting both...

