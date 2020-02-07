Rite Aid Workers Seek Class Of 26K In Uniform Payback Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- Rite Aid workers suing over the drugstore chain's alleged requirement that its employees purchase work uniforms without reimbursement have urged a California federal court to certify a class of more than 26,300 employees, according to a motion filed Thursday. According to named plaintiffs Kristal Nucci, Kelly Shaw and Ana Goswick, Rite Aid has a companywide written policy requiring its employees to dress in "team colors" — navy blue tops and khaki-colored bottoms. These outfits must also meet numerous other Rite Aid style requirements, the current and former workers said in their March 2019 complaint. Because Rite Aid doesn't reimburse employees for costs incurred...

