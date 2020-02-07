Mednax Wins Ax Of Investors' Securities Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Mednax Inc. and its executives no longer face shareholders' allegations that the company hid its struggles with attracting and retaining new business after a Florida federal judge on Friday dismissed with prejudice a proposed securities class action. In his Feb. 7 order, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas found that the twice-amended lawsuit against the health care administration company was still lacking. "While the second amended complaint has rearranged, reformatted, and altered which allegations are emphasized and repeated throughout the pleading, plaintiff has failed in this iteration of its pleading to set forth new factual allegations sufficient to overcome the deficiencies...

