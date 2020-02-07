Tekashi 6ix9ine Slapped With Copyright Suit Over 'Stoopid'

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- Incarcerated rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine was hit with a copyright lawsuit in New York federal court Friday over allegations that his 2018 hit single "Stoopid" rips off a Miami rapper's "radio drop" that was originally meant for a promoter. In a new lawsuit, Seth Gordon, aka Yung Gordon, claims that a promotional company called Take Money Promotions had reached out to him via Instagram in 2016 about creating a radio drop, referring to a short intro played on the radio. Gordon says that he had provided drops for Take Money in the past, and agreed to create another one for it....

