Wash. AG Hits Timeshare Exit Co. With Consumer Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has slapped a fraud suit against a Seattle-area company that guarantees it can release timeshare owners from their contracts, saying the company denies refunds to customers even after they've waited years for it to make good on its false promises. Ferguson's suit under the U.S. Consumer Protection Act alleges that Bellevue, Washington-based Reed Hein & Associates LLC, doing business as Timeshare Exit Team, and related firms and executives advertise a 100% money-back guarantee, then refuse to refund clients who face foreclosure and damaged credit ratings. Timeshare Exit views foreclosure or nonpayment of contractual obligations as...

