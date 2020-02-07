Ligado Cites AG Barr As Rallying Cry For Spectrum Reorg.

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- Satellite company Ligado Networks told the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday that it should follow Attorney General William Barr's recent advice and complete an airwaves reorganization in a way that would allow the satellite company to launch a 5G network. The company, which has long pressed the FCC to approve licensing changes so it can use satellite rights to offer next-generation wireless connections, cited Barr's unusual speech Thursday as an endorsement of their push for action. Speaking at the China Initiative Conference, Barr emphasized the U.S.’s interest in freeing up more spectrum for 5G to stay ahead of global competitors, like China, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS