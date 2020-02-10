Fisher Says Rival's Scare Tactics Caused $20M Boat Collision

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- A commercial fishing boat that was rammed in the eastern Pacific says a competitor's tuna boat that slammed into it was either trying to damage it or just scare it away from a school of fish, according to a federal lawsuit in Florida seeking $20.5 million to pay for repairs and other losses. The two boats — the Koorale and the American Eagle — were among a handful of fishing vessels in an area a thousand miles south of Hawaii last June, according to the suit filed by the owners of the damaged boat Koorale. The 182-foot-long Koorale was moving toward...

